Odell Beckham Jr officially waived by Browns, can be claimed

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is up for grabs. The challenging wide receiver was formally waived by the Cleveland Browns and can now be taken by any NFL team that wants him at a $7.25 million price tag for the rest of this season. Beckham essentially forced his exit last week from the Browns, who traded for him 2 1/2 years ago but reached a point where they wanted out of the relationship as badly as he did. The 29-year-old Beckham can be claimed on waivers. The winless Detroit Lions get first crack at the three-time Pro Bowler.