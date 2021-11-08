Ohtani finalist for MVP, Shildt final 3 for Manager of Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is a finalist for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The BBWAA revealed finalists for AL and NL MVPs, Cy Young Awards, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year on Monday night. The winners will be revealed next week. Ballots were due at the end of the regular season. Ohtani is in the final three of AL voting along with two Toronto players, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien.