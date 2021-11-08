Reeling Florida fires veteran assistants Grantham, Hevesy

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. Coach Dan Mullen parted with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina. Mullen says linebackers coach Christian Robinson will call the defense beginning with Saturday’s game against Samford. Longtime Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni, a 72-year-old coaching veteran who had been Mullen’s special assistant, will take on an on-the-field role for the remainder of the season. Michael Sollenne, who has been with the team since 2020, will work with the offensive line for the rest of the year.