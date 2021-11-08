STAT WATCH: App State’s Jones has 3 INTs for TDs in 2 games

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Appalachian State cornerback Steven Jones is making the most of his interceptions lately. Jones has returned three of his four interceptions the last two weeks for touchdowns, with two of the plays coming in Saturday’s 48-14 win at Arkansas State. Jones and Iowa’s Riley Moss are the only players with two in a game. North Carolina’s Ty Chander had the top rushing performance with 213 yards on 22 carries against Wake Forest. South Florida’s Brian Battie ran back two kicks 100 yards against Houston. That makes him the second player in FBS history with two 100-yarders in a game.