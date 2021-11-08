Texas Tech names Baylor’s Joey McGuire as coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Texas Tech has named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach. He will take over immediately at the end of the season. Sonny Cumbie will continue as interim head coach until then. McGuire is in his fifth season with Baylor. He was hired by former Bears coach Matt Rhule and retained as associate head coach when Dave Aranda took over in 2020. McGuire is replacing Matt Wells. The former Utah State coach was fired in the middle of his third season with the Red Raiders.