Ukrainian qualifier Tsurenko beats Alexandrova in Linz

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko has won seven straight points to close out a 6-4, 7-6 win over fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. Tsurenko came back from a break down in the second set and from 2-0 behind in the tiebreaker. Alexandrova reached the final of the Krimlin Cup in Moscow last month and was a semifinalist at the Austrian indoor event last year. Xinju Wang of China rallied to beat Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a match against the top-seeded Emma Raducanu.