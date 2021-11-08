Wilson to return to practice, Jets starting quarterback TBD

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to return to practice this week and could start again as soon as Sunday against Buffalo. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson would be the team’s starting quarterback when he was fully healthy. That ends speculation whether the rookie might have to sit behind backup Mike White. Wilson has missed two games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee. Saleh said the team will decide by Wednesday who will start the home game against the Bills. The coach cautioned that the Jets will not start Wilson unless his knee is completely healed.