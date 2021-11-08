Xavi passed up Brazil chance in order to return to Barcelona

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of fans were at the Camp Nou for the official presentation of Xavi Hernández as Barcelona coach. The supporters are hoping he can turn the team’s fortunes around after a dismal start to its first season post-Lionel Messi. Club great Xavi wanted to return so badly that he passed on a chance to coach Brazil. He says, “We spoke with the Brazilian federation. The idea was to be an assistant to (coach) Tite and to take over the squad after the Qatar World Cup. But my desire was to come to Barcelona.”