Alcaraz, Nakashima dominate first session of Next Gen Finals

MILAN (AP) — Favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Brandon Nakashima of the United States have dominated the opening session of the Next Gen Finals. Alcaraz beat Holger Rune of Denmark 4-3 (6), 4-2, 4-0. Nakashima defeated Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 3-4 (3), 4-1, 4-0. It is the fourth edition of the tournament in Milan for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour. There are different rules applied at the Next Gen Finals, the most drastic being the shorter set. The eight-man tournament has a round-robin format with the top two in each group qualifying for Friday’s semifinals.