Chubb tests positive for COVID-19, could miss NE game

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns didn’t have much time to celebrate their biggest win this season before being hit with another off-field issue. Star running back Nick Chubb was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England, the latest obstacle for Cleveland team that spent last week dealing with Odell Beckham Jr. One of the NFL’s best backs, Chubb was placed on the list along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton. The Browns have had four positive tests in the past two days after having few problems most of this season.