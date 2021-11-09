Falcons release OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner in surprise move

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek. The Falcons also signed defensive back Chris Williamson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The release of Tuioti-Mariner was a surprise. Though he was inactive for two games, Tuioti-Mariner shared the team lead with two sacks. He moved from defensive tackle before the season after having 31 tackles and one sack last season. Nizialek opened the season as a starter before he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 5. Atlanta signed veteran Dustin Colquitt, who has kept the starting job.