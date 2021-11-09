Giants using the time off during the bye to get healthy

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Judge took somewhat of a baseball approach to his bye week practice with the New York Giants. The second-year coach had split squads on Tuesday, one of two days the Giants will work before getting four days off to relax during the bye. The A-team for a lack of a designation by the team consisted mostly of the players who get the majority of time on game day, and some of the older guys. They got to work with the trainers and strength staff during the one-hour workout.