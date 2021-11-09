Immobile latest Italy injury ahead of World Cup qualifier

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy forward Ciro Immobile has become the latest player to withdraw from the Azzurri squad ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Rome. Immobile has a muscular injury to his left leg and will be replaced by Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca. There are injury concerns with other players and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini didn’t train on Tuesday. Italy and Switzerland have 14 points atop Group C. Only the first-place finisher gets a direct spot into next year’s finals in Qatar. Italy also plays Northern Ireland next Monday.