Jets place S Maye and TE Kroft on IR, WR Mims on COVID list

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed safety Marcus Maye and tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve and wide receiver Denzel Mims on the COVID-19 list. Maye is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, suffered on a non-contact play early in the third quarter of New York’s 45-30 loss at Indianapolis last Thursday night. Kroft injured his chest in the loss to the Colts. Mims is vaccinated and could return to the team in time to play Sunday against Buffalo. New York also signed former Army standout safety Elijah Riley with the team thin at the position.