Korda, Nakashima, Alcaraz win on day one of Next Gen Finals

MILAN (AP) — Americans Brandon Nakashima and Sebastian Korda and favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain have all won on the opening day of the Next Gen Finals. Alcaraz beat Holger Rune of Denmark 4-3 (6), 4-2, 4-0. Nakashima defeated Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 3-4 (3), 4-1, 4-0. Korda had to fight back from two sets down before prevailing 3-4 (2), 3-4 (6), 4-0, 4-3 (3), 4-0 against Hugo Gaston of France. It is the fourth edition of the tournament in Milan for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour.