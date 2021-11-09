Nakashima dominates first match of Next Gen Finals

MILAN (AP) — Brandon Nakashima of the United States has dominated the opening match at the Next Gen Finals in Milan. Nakashima took less than 90 minutes to beat Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 3-4 , 4-1, 4-0. It is the fourth edition of the tournament in Milan for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour. There are different rules applied at the Next Gen Finals, the most drastic being the shorter set. The eight-man tournament has a round-robin format with the top two in each group qualifying for Friday’s semifinals.