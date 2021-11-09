No. 21 USF women turn back UTRGV 63-56 in opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 18 points and No. 21 South Florida held off UT Rio Grande Valley 63-56 in the season opener for both teams. Sydni Harvey added 13 points for the Bulls with Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam adding 10 and Bethy Mununga pulling down 18 rebounds and scoring nine points. Taylor Muff scored 15 points for the Vaqueros. USF scored the first 10 points and sprinted to a 16-3 lead. A Tsineke jumper early in the second quarter made it 28-14. An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter put USF ahead 63-50 with 4:23 remaining.