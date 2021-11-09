Oh, brother: Jokic suspended 1 game, Morris and Butler fined

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continues. Jokic was suspended for one game, while Morris was fined $50,000 by the NBA for their roles in the mess. Meanwhile, the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup took their anger to Twitter on Tuesday. The Heat got angry Monday night when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Bam Adebayo. Morris intentionally crashed into Jokic from the side a few seconds later, a foul that referees called flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind.