O’Reilly’s score in shootout leads Blues past Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly was the only scorer in the shootout and the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Eight skaters took shots in the contest, with O’Reilly beating Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (31 saves). Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, and Jordan Kyrou also scored for St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 39 stops. Kyle Connor netted his team-leading ninth goal, and defenseman Neal Pionk scored for Winnipeg.