Wells, Nixon lead No. 23 A&M women past A&M-CC 87-54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 18 points, Jordan Nixon added 17 and No. 23 Texas A&M starting long-time coach Gary Blair’s final season with an 87-54 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christ. Nixon and Wells combined for 12-straight Aggie points with a Wells layup putting the Aggies on top for good 17-15 at 3:27 of the first half. After an exchange of baskets to open the second quarter A&M lead by double figures the rest of the way. Makinna Serrata and Alecia Westbrook both had 10 for the Islanders. Blair announced Oct. 28 that this would be his last season. He has coached for 50 years and is 12th all-time among Division I head coaches with 839 wins.