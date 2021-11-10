Alcaraz beats Nakashima to reach Next Gen semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain booked his place in the semifinals with a 4-3 (4), 4-1, 4-3 (4) win over Brandon Nakashima of the United States at the Next Gen Finals. Alcaraz has not dropped a set in his two Group A matches at the tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour. Nakashima will face Holger Rune of Denmark on Thursday for the other semifinal place from Group A. Rune beat Francisco Cerúndolo 4-1, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1. Group B features another American in Sebastian Korda as well as home favorite Lorenzo Musetti, Frenchman Hugo Gaston and Sebastian Baez of Argentina.