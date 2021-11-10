Andy Murray beats top seed Sinner to reach Stockholm QF

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Andy Murray has defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open. It was Murray’s second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has had two hip surgeries, beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna. Murray broke the 20-year-old Italian twice in the second set. In the opener he took his first set point after having saved the only break point against the 10th-ranked Sinner. The former world No. 1 called it “probably my best win this season.” Earlier, Denis Shapovalov finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm title from 2019, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.