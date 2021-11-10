Browns’ Chubb still uncertain for Pats after positive test

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not disclose whether star running back Nick Chubb is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against New England uncertain. Chubb tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton. Both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will need to be symptom free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to face the Patriots. The Browns are dealing with a minor virus outbreak. On Wednesday, they had their fifth positive test in three days.