Carson closer to playing, returns to practice for Seattle

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson returned to practice after coming off injured reserve, but with no guarantee he’ll play against Green Bay on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll says he remains hopeful Carson will be able to play. The coach says Carson’s progress in his return from a neck issue that has sidelined him since Week 4 will be evaluated daily. Carson started the first four games of the season and had three rushing touchdowns even as Seattle’s run game as a whole has been disappointing.