Coleman scores 27, A&M opens with 64-46 win over N. Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 27 points and Texas A&M pulled away down the stretch to defeat North Florida 64-46. Marcus Williams added 11 points for the Aggies, who had a hard time getting on track against the Ospreys (0-2), who lost at Texas Tech on Tuesday. Coleman, a transfer from Duke, slammed one down a minute before the end of the first half and Ethan Henderson made a fastbreak layup at the buzzer to give Texas A&M a 36-32 lead at the break. Carter Hendricksen led North Florida with 14 points.