Frost willing to ‘make any sacrifices’ to keep Nebraska job

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Scott Frost says he was willing to make sacrifices to continue as coach at Nebraska. Frost’s comment came two days after he took a pay cut and fired four offensive assistants. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and 3-7 this season. Offense and special teams have been major problems this season. Frost said he was uncertain exactly how he would structure his staff. He hopes to become a CEO-type head coach rather than overseeing every aspect of the offense.