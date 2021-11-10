Lights champ Kyle Kirkwood lands IndyCar seat with Foyt

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood has landed an IndyCar ride. He’ll drive for A.J. Foyt Racing next season. The 23-year-old is one of the most talented drivers among IndyCar’s new youth wave, but he lacked sponsorship needed to land one of the big seats in IndyCar. He’s the only driver to win championships in all three divisions of the Road to Indy ladder system. His 10 wins in 20 Lights starts earned him a $1.3 million scholarship good for three IndyCar races in 2022. But it wasn’t enough money for Andretti Autosport, which didn’t exercise its option on Kirkwood and freed him to sign with Foyt.