MAC says no to expansion after MTSU decides to stay in C-USA

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The Mid-American Conference announced it will stand pat with its membership, just hours after Middle Tennessee State made known it was sticking with Conference USA. Middle Tennessee and fellow C-USA member Western Kentucky had explored the possibility of joining the MAC as Conference USA had been poached of nine members over the last month. MTSU and WKU would have extended the Midwest-based MAC farther south. But after C-USA announced last week the addition of four new members starting in 2023, Middle Tennessee State decided it was best to stay put in a conference that will now had nine members, stretching from Virginia to New Mexico..