Middle Tennessee staying in C-USA after league additions

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee State is sticking with Conference USA after the league announced the addition of four new members starting in 2023. President Sidney McPhee said in a statement posted on the school website that they’ve watched the Division I landscape for athletics change in the past several weeks. McPhee said MTSU appreciated the interest that other conferences showed in its program. But he says they plan to work with the four remaining C-USA members and the league’s new additions to rebrand itself as a premier conference in the Group of Five. Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State are the new additions. McPhee says they give the conference a strong footprint in the South and Southwest.