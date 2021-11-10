No change to Cook’s status as Vikes RB faces assault lawsuit

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook maintains he was the victim in a fight last year with a former girlfriend suing him for personal injury. The NFL says the civil lawsuit will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. Cook will continue to practice and play with the team. Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, says his client had the right to defend himself. He says the woman unlawfully entered Cook’s home and punched him and sprayed mace in his face without provocation. The Vikings are dealing with plenty of distractions this week. They have five players on the COVID-19 reserve list.