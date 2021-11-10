Pickett, Howell square off as No. 25 Pitt hosts UNC

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — North Carolina visits No. 25 Pittsburgh with a chance to create some chaos in the ACC’s Coastal Division race. The Panthers have the inside track for the division title and a spot in the ACC title game, but that would change if the Tar Heels can beat a ranked opponent for the second time in six days. The showdown features two of the best quarterbacks in the country. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett has thrust himself into Heisman contention while throwing for 29 touchdowns against three interceptions. North Carolina’s Sam Howell has proven he’s as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. Howell has run for 699 yards and eight touchdowns this season.