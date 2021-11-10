Pliskova, Kontaveit open with wins at year-end WTA Finals

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has overcome a slow start to beat Garbiñe Muguruza in her opening match at the WTA Finals. Third-seeded Pliskova struggled early as she adjusting to the altitude of Guadalajara in a match featuring two former top-ranked players. Anett Kontaveit extended her hot streak in an earlier straight-sets win over second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova. No. 1-ranked Ash Barty of Australia is skipping the season-ending tournament because of travel restrictions in her home country. The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only. The event is scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.