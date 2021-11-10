Ravens figure to provide more angst for fans and another win

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The Baltimore Ravens do nothing easily. Yes, they have the AFC’s best record among teams that have had their bye (6-2; Tennessee is 7-2). Their excitement quotient is off the charts, and their special teams are, well, very special. Yet they specialize in providing angst for their fans and, probably for coach John Harbaugh. They probably will do so again on Thursday night when they face Miami (2-7).