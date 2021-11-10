Real Madrid’s Vinicius still waiting in the wings for Brazil

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Vinicius Jr.’s impressive form at Real Madrid is unlikely to translate into a starting spot for Brazil in a South American World Cup qualifier against Colombia. The 21-year-old striker only traveled to Brazil to join the national squad after Roberto Firmino picked up an injury. If coach Tite’s formations at practice on Wednesday are a true indication, competition-leading Brazil is likely to start with Raphinha instead of Vinicius. Tite says Real Madrid and Brazil have different systems, and Vinicius has so far thrived only with his club.