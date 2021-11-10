Spain facing injury battle ahead of decisive qualifiers

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Spain enters its decisive World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden without some key players because of injuries. Nine players are not available for coach Luis Enrique for the matches at Greece on Thursday and against Sweden on Sunday. Spain enters its final two matches in second place in Group B. It is two points behind Sweden and four ahead of third-place Greece. Only the group winners qualify for the next year’s tournament in Qatar. The second-place finishers will have to go through a playoff.