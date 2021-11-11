AP Source: Panthers meeting with former No. 1 pick Newton

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Carolina Panthers are in meetings with free agent Cam Newton to discuss the possibility of the quarterback returning to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because no deal is imminent. The Panthers are light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.