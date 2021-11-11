Bills face Jets looking to rebound from frustrating loss

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills didn’t dwell on their loss last Sunday to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. But they know they need to do a lot of things a lot better if they plan to get themselves right again. The Bills get that chance Sunday against the New York Jets, who will start Mike White at quarterback for the third straight game in place of the injured Zach Wilson. Josh Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during Buffalo’s first four series in the second half at Jacksonville. The Bills failed to score a touchdown and look to rebound against the Jets.