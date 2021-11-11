Brewers hire Ozzie Timmons, Connor Dawson as hitting coaches

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers will go with multiple hitting coaches next season after hiring Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson to replace the fired Andy Haines. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Thursday that the NL Central champions had selected Timmons and Dawson as part of their “hitting coach team at the major league level.” Stearns said the Brewers also plan to hire an assistant hitting coach to join that duo. Timmons was the Tampa Bay Rays’ first base coach and assistant hitting coach from 2017-21. Dawson had worked in the Seattle Mariners organization since 2019 and was their minor league hitting coordinator this season.