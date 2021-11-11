Broncos go for sweep of NFC East teams with Eagles up next

By The Associated Press

The Denver Broncos’ stunning shellacking of the Cowboys in Dallas last week has put them in position for a rare divisional sweep when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. With a win the Broncos would finish 4-0 against the NFC East as they’ve also beaten the Giants and Washington. A victory would also send the Broncos into their bye week with a 6-4 record and in prime position to fulfill general manager George Paton’s challenge to make a playoff push without Von Miller, whom he traded to the Rams earlier this month. The Eagles are 3-2 on the road.