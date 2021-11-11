Buccaneers visit Washington in rematch of wild-card game

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to where their playoff run to the Super Bowl started when they visit Washington. Tom Brady and the Bucs are rolling at 6-2 and look like championship contenders once again. Washington has Taylor Heinicke back as starting quarterback after his surprise playoff performance but is 2-6 coming out of the bye week with little hope of salvaging this season. Tampa Bay looks like the same juggernaut to Washington coach Ron Rivera. The Buccaneers are 9½-point favorites. But Brady says he and his teammates cannot just expect to walk onto the field and win.