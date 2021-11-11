Drug samples from Breeders’ Cup horses cleared by lab

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — All samples collected from horses competing in the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar have tested clear. That’s according to the University of California at Davis laboratory that handles the testing. Post-race testing of blood and urine samples was done for banned drugs on the first four finishers in each of the 14 Cup races. The lab tested all horses competing in the world championships for total carbon dioxide levels in blood as a way to prohibit performance-enhancing. Three jockeys were fined by the California Horse Racing Board for violating the state’s stringent whip rules.