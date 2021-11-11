Luge officials: Olympic luge track crash was ‘human error’

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

The International Luge Federation says “human error” caused a Polish athlete to crash and suffer serious leg injuries in a training run this week at the track built for this winter’s Beijing Olympics. Mateusz Sochowicz crashed into a gate that should have been open to allow him clear passage down the chute during his run. He needed surgery to repair a cracked left kneecap and stitches to repair a deep cut on his right leg, injuries that are expected to keep him in a Chinese hospital until early next week.