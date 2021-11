CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks scored 19 points and Brenden Tucker scored 17 off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting and Charleston beat South Carolina State 106-74. Charleston built a 19-0 lead and never trailed. It was the first time Charleston surpassed 100 points in a season opener since 1972. Cam Jones scored 15 points for the Bulldogs.