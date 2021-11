RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky rolled past NAIA-level Ohio Valley 103-74. Russhard Cruickshank had 14 points for Eastern Kentucky. Braxton Beverly added 13 points. Jomaru Brown had 12 points. Tariq Balogun tied a career high five blocks. Andre Leavell led the Fighting Scots with 31 points and seven rebounds.