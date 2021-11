ATLANTA (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored points with 15 rebounds and Eylia Love scored 11 and No. 17-ranked Georgia Tech beat Kennesaw State 72-45. Nerea Hermosa’s layup with 8:13 left in the first quarter made it 6-4 for Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets led for the remainder. Amani Johnson scored 12 points and Alexis Poole 10 for the Owls