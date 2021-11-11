No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette visits Sun Belt opponent Troy

By The Associated Press

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette carries an eight-game win streak into Troy. The Ragin’ Cajuns have already clinched their fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference Western Division title. They’ve won 15 straight against division teams. But now Louisiana is trying to secure homefield advantage for the league championship game. Troy is 5-4 and trying to become bowl eligible after beating in-state rival South Alabama. The Ragin’ Cajuns are favored by about a touchdown. They haven’t lost since the opener against Texas.