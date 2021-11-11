Patriots look to post 4th straight win when they host Browns

By The Associated Press

The Patriots and Browns both enter their matchup coming off big wins to get back above .500. Cleveland has lost three in a row to New England and hasn’t beaten Bill Belichick’s squad since 2010. The Browns are 2-8 against the Patriots since returning to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. Cleveland’s 13-12 lead in the series includes the one postseason game when the Belichick-led Browns claimed a wild-card playoff victory over the Patriots on New Year’s Day in 1995.