Paula Badosa upsets top-seeded Sabalenka at WTA Finals

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Paula Badosa started off slowly but won 10 games in a row to upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 in their opening match in the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. Sabalenka is the world´s No. 2 ranked player. She dominated early in the match to take a 4-2 lead but Badosa recovered and won four games in a row to win the first set and then controlled the second with three service breaks. Earlier Maria Sakkari used her strong first serve to extend her dominance over former French Open champion Iga Swiatek with a 6-2, 6-4 win.