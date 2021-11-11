Pickett, No. 25 Pitt escape Howell, UNC 30-23 in OT

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett hit Lucas Krull for an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime as No. 25 Pittsburgh held off North Carolina 30-23. Pitt kept firm control on first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division with two weeks to go after blowing a 16-point lead before collecting itself in overtime behind Pickett. Pickett completed 25 of 43 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and an interception on a night he became the school’s career leader in yards passing. North Carolina’s Sam Howell threw for 296 yards but his fourth-down heave in overtime was intercepted.