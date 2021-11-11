Riske, Cristian advance to Linz final on injury-marred day

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske advanced to the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz when fellow American Danielle Collins pulled out of their match with a right arm injury after losing the first set 7-5. It was the only set played on semifinals day. Simona Halep withdrew a few hours before her all-Romanian match against Jaqueline Cristian with a knee injury. The 73rd-ranked American has two career WTA titles and was ranked 18th two years ago before various injuries forced her out for nine months. Riske has not played Cristian before. The 100th-ranked Romanian advanced to her first WTA final.